Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has steered his team to a fine start in the new Premier League season

The 21-year-old Scotland international is available to make his Seagulls debut in Sunday’s home Premier League clash with Leicester after joining from Chelsea on a four-year deal on deadline day.

The midfielder made 11 Premier League appearances for the Blues before getting more top-flight experience during a season-long loan spell with Norwich last term.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Potter said: “Billy’s an exciting signing for us, he’s an able footballer and a great character, he has a great personality."

Brighton Team news

Brighton remain without Adam Lallana for Sunday’s visit of Leicester but new boy Billy Gilmour could make his debut.

Lallana has a calf injury, with boss Graham Potter admitting he is unlikely to return before the international break.

Gilmour is available following his move from Chelsea and Joel Veltman is fit but the game could come too soon for Jeremy Sarmiento despite his return to training.

Leicester team news

Boss Brendan Rodgers could hand a debut to new signing Wout Faes at the Amex.

The defender, who joined from Reims to replace Wesley Fofana, still needed clearance after signing on deadline day but may be available.

Defenders Ricardo Pereira (Achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee) and Daniel Amartey are out.

What time is kick-off

Brighton and Leicester will kick-off at 2pm from the Amex Stadium.

Will the match be on TV?

Yes. It will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. Highlights will be on MOTD2 on BBC2 tonight at 10.30pm

Amex Stadium Whistle blowers

Referee: Tony Harrington. Assistants: Simon Long, Steve Meredith. Fourth official: Andre Marriner. VAR: Chris Kavanagh. Assistant VAR: Mark Scholes.

Manchester United vs Arsenal follows at 4.30pm.

Man United team news

Anthony Martial remains injured but big-money signing Antony could make his Manchester United debut against Arsenal on Sunday.

Martial missed the previous two matches with an Achilles issue and boss Erik ten Hag confirmed he will absent again this weekend.

Midfielder Casemiro is pushing for his first United start and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka could be in the squad after joining on loan from Newcastle. Ten Hag is unsure whether full-backs Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be fit, but Facundo Pellistri, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams remain injured.

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta will make a late call on the availability of captain Martin Odegaard and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale ahead of the trip to Old Trafford.

The pair will be assessed on Saturday, but the Gunners manager was hopeful they will be fit enough to be included in the matchday squad.

Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko is unlikely to play with a knee problem that has already kept him sidelined for Arsenal’s last two matches.

Is Man United v Arsenal on TV?

Yes. It will be screened live on Sky Sports. Highlights are on MOTD2 on BBC2 at 10.30pm

Old Trafford whistle blowers