'Isolated' - Brighton make shock Leandro Trossard decision amid Tottenham transfer speculation

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Leandro Trossard has been isolated by head coach Roberto De Zerbi, and Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring the situation.

SussexWorld’s sister site LondonWorld has revealed that the 28-year-old has not been himself since returning from the World Cup with Belgium, and the Albion boss has not been impressed with his attitude.

It has been widely reported that Trossard’s contract expires this June, but the Seagulls have already activated the option for a further year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trossard will not be available on a free in 2023, but rather in June 2024, meaning Tottenham will have to pay a significant transfer fee to acquire his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Belgian has netted seven goals and provided three assists in 16 Premier League appearances this season.

London World has reported that Spurs have made no contact with Brighton for Trossard but there is still plenty of time left in the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion take on Liverpool at the Amex on Saturday afternoon.