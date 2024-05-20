'It can be possible' – Roberto De Zerbi reveals reason for a rethink on Brighton exit after Man United game
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi admits the emotional scenes at the Amex Stadium yesterday made him question his Brighton exit.
On Saturday, De Zerbi announced he was leaving the club after the final Premier League fixture of the season against Man United. The Italian and owner and chairman Tony Bloom had “amicable” differences on plans for next season and it was agreed they would part company.
The Italian is well liked by the Brighton crowd and when De Zerbi addressed the fans yesterday, they chanted “We want you stay.”
"I thought it can be possible again,” said De Zerbi when asked if the fans’ reaction made him think twice on not being able to reach an agreement with Bloom.
"Because I have not any club behind me. My decision is not because I have a big top club behind me. No. I'm sorry but I am different in the football decision.
"I have no regrets because I follow myself and I follow my history and follow what my family teaches me. I want to be loyal with my values and history.”
De Zerbi was also asked to explain where he and Bloom failed to see eye to eye and why they they could not find any middle ground. Was it transfers, or issues with his contract?
"It is not right if I come inside of the details,” he said. “It is enough if say the plans, the methodology of the work. I'm used to working in a different way and there is no problem.
"Tony has reached an amazing result with his methods and if you don't find the balance. But I will be the first fan of Brighton for sure. I can't forget Tony for the rest of my life.”
