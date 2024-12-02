Was VAR right to disallow Southampton’s second half strike against Brighton?

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher believes VAR made the correct call to chalk-off Southampton’s ‘goal’ at Brighton last Friday.

The Saints were denied what could have been a priceless victory by a VAR decision in the second half of the 1-1 draw.

Flynn Downes had just cancelled out Kaoru Mitoma’s opener when Cameron Archer converted a cross from Saints substitute Ryan Fraser.

Cameron Archer of Southampton scores a goal which is later ruled out after teammate Adam Armstrong (not pictured) is adjudged to have been offside following a VAR review

A check of more than four minutes eventually decided Archer was onside but then penalised Adam Armstrong, who was offside but did not touch the ball, for interfering with play.

The official explanation was that Armstrong was in an offside position and “deemed to be impacting” Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen’s ability to play the ball.

“It’s the biggest talking point of the weekend,” said Gallagher speaking on Sky Sports to Ref Watch. “He [Armstrong] was not deemed interfering by VAR. The on field decision was Armstrong offside. That get's lost because it took four-and-a-half minutes afterwards.

"But the referee and the assistant discuss this. The assistant said Armstrong went to play the ball and so the goal was disallowed.

"Then it defaults to the VAR and that's where the problem occurred. "He [Armstrong does not score, Archer does, so they check Archer was onside first. That's their process but I wonder if that slows everything down. The on field decision is that Armstrong is interfering with play. It got too elongated.

"The assistant and the referee pulled their resources. That's the decision they came to on the field. The forward can make any run he wants, the argument is. does he attempt to play the ball from an offside position?

"It becomes controversial because VAR took so long to do it. If there was no VAR and the on field decision was offside, people may not like it but they would have accepted it more readily.”

Pressed on whether the right decision was made, Gallagher added: “By the letter of the law yes [it should have been ruled out] but then it comes down to a matter of opinion.

"Jay Bothroyd last week said we need an ex-player in the VAR booth. Well I've heard lots of players say offside and lots say onside. So again it is a toss of coin.

“The on field decision was offside, I can't say the referee is wrong, because the law backs him. The referee made an on field call and that was offside. There is so much debate, the law is on his side and you have to default to the referee.”

Stephen Warnock added: "I don't think it should have been allowed and I think the correct decision was made.”