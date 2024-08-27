Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Matt O’Riley has joined Brighton from Celtic on a five-year contract – which could pave the way for Billy Gilmour’s exit.

The 23-year-old Denmark midfielder joins Albion for a reported £25million, with no add-ons, subject to international clearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O’Riley featured more than 100 times for the Hoops over two-and-a-half years, scoring 27 goals and helping Celtic win the Scottish Premiership on three occasions.

Denmark midfielder Matt O'Riley joined Brighton from Celtic for £25m

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said: “He plays a very specialist position. He is very good at occupying and attacking the right space and likes making deep runs, knowing when to attack at the right time.

“He enjoys getting forward and attacking the opponent’s penalty area, but he also has a good defensive instinct. That balance makes him special.

“He is a great character, and has a good ambition to succeed and that’s something which is very important for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of Atletico Madrid and Atalanta failed with bids for O’Riley this year and he looked destined to move on this summer, but he admitted that leaving Celtic was not an easy task.

“It is hard,” the former Fulham youth player said in a video interview on Brighton’s website. “People probably don’t realise how big the club is until you get up there. It’s a real family club and one that I was made to feel welcome at very early on.

“It’s a very unique place just in terms of the passion the fans had, (it) is something I had never experienced before. I thoroughly enjoyed my time there.

“Celtic made me mature a lot as a person. You need to win every single game. If you don’t win every single game, even if it’s against strong opposition like Rangers, then it’s an absolute disaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So you really have to be on it and that relentless winning mentality has set me up for the next challenge. I hope I can bring some of that.”

Gilmour continues to be linked with a move to Serie A outfit Napoli this summer as their boss Antonio Conte looks to revamp their midfield.

The 23-year-old Scotland international impressed in the 2-1 win against Man United at the Amex Stadium last Saturday, which could as yet prove to be his Albion swansong.

Gilmour joined Brighton from Chelsea in 2022 for around £6m and has two-years remaining on his Albion contract. Napoli hope to secure a deal for the Brighton man this week for around £15m.