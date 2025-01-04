'It is just the difference' - Brighton defenders highlight where game could have been won against Arsenal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton’s Dutch defenders Joel Veltman and Jan Paul van Hecke shared a similar verdict after they starred in a 1-1 draw against title challengers Arsenal.

Ethan Nwaneri, 17, put Arsenal ahead in the first-half after some sloppy Brighton defending.

The hosts were much improved after the break and levelled through a Joao Pedro penalty. They also had chances to win the game.

Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke told Sky Sports: “I think we did quite well. We shouldn’t have conceded the first goal.

Brighton and Arsenal drew 1-1 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, January 4. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

"[Nwaneri] was totally free on the right, so he was able to come inside. We should have done better as a team.

"That shouldn’t happen to us, but you can see a lot of character in the boys. We need to be more consistent.

“We have a really young team. The average age of our team is 23. It’s tough sometimes, but our guys fight for everything. Maybe you need a bit more experience to manage the game.

“In some parts we are really good. Consistency is an important thing for us to get back where we need to be.”

Fellow Dutchman Veltman told BBC Radio Sussex that ‘there is more disappointment than happiness’ after the team’s fourth league draw in a row – and eighth without a win.

He added: "We always look in the mirror, and it is just the difference between the first half and the second half. We need to do better if we want something.

"Obviously we are still in the top 10 but we want more, so we have to look in the mirror and do better in the first half.

"We were 1-0 behind Arsenal, who are a great team with big players, but we brought it back to 1-1 in the end so maybe there is a bit of happiness.

"The gaffer said that we need to do the full 90 minutes now. We are still a young team, if you look at the midfield and everything, so we just need to learn from every game.

"Hopefully, we will get there by the end of the season but it is just a process."