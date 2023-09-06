'It must be today' – Brighton ace jets off to seal last gasp transfer after Wolves and Everton link

Watch more videos on Shots!

Alzate, 24, enjoyed a decent loan with Liege last term and is now expected to agree another loan deal with the Pro League club later today.

The Colombia international, whose contract with the Seagulls expires next June, was widely tipped to leave Brighton during the summer transfer window. Premier League clubs Everton and Wolves were said to be keen, while La Liga outfit Seville Serie A club Fiorentina were also linked. A move failed to happen in time but the transfer window in Belgium – that closes today – offers a late opportunity to gain regular football for the coming campaign. Last season at Liege he netted three goals and claimed five assists from 29 appearances. Turkish side Trabzonspor, who also have a later transfer window, were also said to have registered their interest.

Alzate reportedly impressed Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi in pre-season and featured in the Premier League Summer Series in America. He was on the bench for the opening Premier League match of the season against Luton Town but has since dropped down the pecking order.

Football journalist Sacha Tavolier posted: “EXCL. Steven Alzate will return to Standard Liège! It should be a short loan. The Colombian said “YES” for a return. Alzate must fly to Belgium tomorrow...The entourage is confident about the outcome of the case but race against time to complete the file in time.”

It is believed Brighton rejected Liege’s offer to buy the midfielder and instead agreed to a one-season loan, with an option to terminate in January.