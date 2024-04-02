Brentford's Danish head coach Thomas Frank (R) and Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi (L) embrace at the Amex Stadium last December

Former Chelsea striker and now BBC pundit Chris Sutton believes Brighton will struggle to contain Ivan Toney at Brentford on Wednesday night.

The Seagulls, who dropped to ninth in the Premier League after last Sunday’s 2-1 loss at Liverpool, swiftly return to action at the Gtech Community Stadium tomorrow.

Brentford have had a patchy season but Thomas Frank’s side are always a handful, as they proved in their 1-1 draw with Man United last time out.

“This should be a decent game,” said Sutton on his BBC predictions column. “Brighton did well against Liverpool on Sunday but, if anything, they scored too early at Anfield, and I never really thought they would hang on.

“Brentford were excellent against Manchester United and it seems strange they are on such a poor run, with only one win from their past 10 games.

“I am going to back the Bees to put that right here and pull away from the relegation zone, because they are definitely too good to go down.

“Ivan Toney was very good against United and unlucky not to score, and the goals are going to start flowing for him again soon.”