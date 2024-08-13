Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Manchester United and England striker Teddy Sheringham feels bringing Evan Ferguson to Old Trafford would be the wrong move for all parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United were linked with a £50m move for the Brighton striker, who struggled last term due to an ongoing foot injury.

Ferguson, 19, has not featured at all in pre-season for Fabian Hurzeler’s team and is unlikely to be in the matchday squad for Brighton’s Premier League opener this Saturday at Everton.

Evan Ferguson of Brighton has been linked with a £50m transfer to Man United

The Ireland international joined the Seagulls from Bohemians in 2021, despite interest from Liverpool, and is contracted to Brighton until June 2029.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson has made 65 appearances for Albion with 16 goals and five assists to his name. He was linked to Tottenham last summer as a potential replacement for Harry Kane when he left for Bayern Munich, while Chelsea have also registered their interest.

Sheringham however feels Ferguson is too inexperienced to make an immediate impact for Erik ten Hag’s first team. “I think Evan Ferguson is a very good player and is obviously a brilliant prospect,” said Sheringham to onlinepoker.ltd.

“Is he the kind of signing that Manchester United need to make? I don’t think that he is. I don’t think United should be looking to add him to the squad. He’s 19 and has great potential. United have already signed a similar player in Rasmus Højlund who is a couple of years older, so he’s not a player that I think the club should be looking to acquire at this moment in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s too young. He’s too inexperienced. Manchester United don't need any more inexperienced, inconsistent players this season. If they are going to add a forward, it should be someone with a proven track record who can come in and hit the ground running.”