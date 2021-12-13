'It was an easy decision' - Brighton defender and midfielder agree new contracts

Marc Leonard has been training with the first team this season

Marc Leonard, 19, has signed a one-year extension that sees his contract now run until the end of the 2022/23 campaign,and Ed Turns also 19, has signed a new two-and-a-half year deal.

Both academy graduates made their first team debuts in the Carabao Cup this campaign, with Leonard starting in the 2-0 win against Cardiff City, while Turns debuted in the 2-0 win over Swansea City.

Leonard said, “I have had a lot of first team exposure this season and I am thankful for it all. I have played a lot of games and I am enjoying it. Since the gaffer has been at the club it’s been an exciting time for young players, we know if we work hard and prove ourselves then there will be opportunities. It drives standards up.

Ed Turns agreed to a new deal with Brighton

“Since I arrived here I have had a really good time. You have highs and lows in whatever you do, but it’s been a really positive experience and I am delighted to be extending my stay.”

Turns, who has been with the club since 2014, added, “I’ve had the opportunity to train with the first team in recent months and that shows how committed the club are to helping academy players make the breakthrough.