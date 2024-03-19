Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nelson has fallen down the pecking order at the Gunners this season. The winger has yet to start a Premier League game for the North London outfit, despite penning a long-term contract extension in the summer of 2023.

The 24-year-old looks set to leave the Emirates in a bid for more playing time – and Romano has revealed the Seagulls are set to reignite their interest in the former England under-21 international.

Albion were interested in bringing Nelson to the Amex in the summer before his new deal, and the club reportedly still ‘appreciate the player’.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Reiss Nelson of Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal FC and RC Lens at Emirates Stadium on November 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

But a move for Nelson depends on the immediate future of Seagulls head coach De Zerbi, according to Romano.

The 44-year-old has been linked with a host of top jobs in Europe – including the posts at Liverpool, Manchester United and FC Barcelona – after guiding Brighton to the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League in the club’s maiden European campaign.

And Romano said it will ‘be crucial’ to understand the Italian’s future before Albion pursue a move for ‘top targets’ such as Nelson.

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano said: “Having struggled for playing time at Arsenal this season, Reiss Nelson is again being linked with a possible move away.

“Brighton appreciate the player, they already wanted him last summer when he decided to sign new deal at Arsenal after talks.

“But in order to decide about top targets, it will be crucial to understand Roberto De Zerbi’s future, so let’s see if he ends up leaving for another job, and, if so, who will replace him.”

Nelson has made 88 appearances for Arsenal since his breakthrough to the first team in 2017. He has scored eight goals and provided nine assists.