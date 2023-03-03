Edit Account-Sign Out
‘It will make us stronger’ – Fan favourite commits long-term future to Brighton by signing new multi-year contract

Brighton & Hove Albion have announced that Moisés Caicedo has committed his long-term future to the club by agreeing a new contract that runs until 2027, with a club option for an extra year.

By Matt Pole
19 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 6:35pm

The 21-year-old has been virtually ever-present in the Albion first team since making his full Premier League debut in April last year.

Seagulls head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “This is a fantastic news for the club, our fans, for me and most importantly for Moisés.

“It will make us stronger as we move forward towards our targets on the pitch.”

The Ecuador international joined in February 2021 from Independiente del Valle, before spending the first half of the following season on loan with Belgian side Beerschot.

Having made his Albion debut in the FA Cup against Tottenham Hotspur upon his return from Belgium, Caicedo was handed his full Premier League debut in April 2022 in a 2-1 win at Arsenal.

He retained his place in the team for the remainder of the campaign as the Seagulls secured their best league position in English football by finishing ninth.

Since his debut, Brighton have won 15 of their 29 Premier League games that he has played, losing only seven.

Brighton & Hove Albion have announced that Moisés Caicedo has committed his long-term future to the club by agreeing a new contract that runs until 2027, with a club option for an extra year. Picture by Naomi Baker/Getty Images
