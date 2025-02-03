'It won't happen' - Brighton's deadline day blow as £13m deal scuppered for Aston Villa and Crystal Palace target

All the latest transfer deadline day news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton’s bid to sign Sunderland winger Tommy Watson on transfer deadline day looks to be off.

Brighton saw an initial bid earlier this month of around £8m rejected by the Black Cats and then Albion returned with a reported package of £13m, which was also turned-down.

Sunderland’s lack of a replacement and the fact the two clubs could not finalise a fee means talks have, for the time being at least, stopped.

Tommy Watson of Sunderland looks unlikely to join Brighton this window

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Sunderland turn down £13m package bid from Brighton for Tommy Watson, deal off. Discussions also took place for Simon Adingra on loan as part of the deal but it won’t happen.”

Watson, 18, is one of the brightest young talents in the game and has also attracted interest from Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Watson is currently sidelined with ankle and knee issues and is expected to be available for Régis Le Bris’ promotion chasers once again later this month.

Watson has scored twice from 10 Championship appearances so far this term and Le Bris stressed the need for a replacement, should his young talent be prised away.

Sunderland will complete the signing of Jayden Danns on loan from Liverpool and reports also suggest they wanted Brighton’s Adingra on loan with a potential obligation to buy, if they gained promotion to the Premier League this season.

Adingra has impressed in patches but has struggled to force his way into Fabian Hurzeler’s first team on the left flank ahead of Japan international Kaoru Mitoma.

The Ivory Coast international is contracted with the Seagulls until 2026 and has 12 goals and four assists from 59 appearances in the Premier League.

He has previously been linked with £20m move to Marseille and reunite with former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi. RB Leipzig have also been credited with interest for Adingra.