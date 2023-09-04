James Milner said he is learning new things about football at Brighton, revealing that Roberto De Zerbi differs greatly from Jurgen Klopp.

Milner, 37 – who signed for Albion in the summer – is playing in the Premier League for a 22nd consecutive season, equalling Ryan Giggs' record.

The veteran started the opening three games of the season against Luton, Wolves and West Ham but came on as a second-half substitute against Newcastle – a 3-1 win, as Albion responded superbly to the defeat against the Hammers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I thought the performance was really good against a good team.” Milner said. “It was important to bounce back from last week.

James Milner (pictured second, right) is playing in the Premier League for a 22nd consecutive season, equalling Ryan Giggs' record. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

"It was disappointing to concede the goal at the end as it would have been nice to keep a clean sheet.”

Milner is the longest-serving player still playing in the top flight, and has played with some of the best managers to grace the game.

However, the Englishman revealed he is still ‘learning a great deal’ from Roberto De Zerbi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milner added: “He’s fantastic, with great passion for the game. He pushes you every day and wants maximum concentration and effort. His attention to detail is massive. I’m enjoying it a lot.

James Milner came on as a second-half substitute against Newcastle – a 3-1 win, as Albion responded superbly to the defeat against West Ham. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

“I was excited to come to the club and get to know the manager. You never stop learning no matter where you are.

“It’s a lot different to what I learned for a long time under Jurgen Klopp. I’m enjoying the challenge immensely. It’s exactly what I hoped it would be before I came.

"I’m in the later stages of my career but I want to keep learning and improving my knowledge of the game and different ways of playing. I’m always learning and making myself a better player and a football man.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milner said he ‘admired the way’ Brighton played when he was an opposing player, adding: “I knew how tough it was from playing against them.

"It’s a fantastic, varied group of players. We have great options all over the field.

"We have a fantastic bunch of lads who have made me and I’m sure the other boys very welcome. I felt at home very quickly.

“The manager is changing the team constantly. You can see the quality in the squad and the competition for places. That’s very healthy and something we are going to need to have a successful season because of the number of games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whenever someone gets a chance to play, they will have to play very well to stay in the team. The squad is brimming with exciting talent. People are desperate to play, with good attitudes.

"The club is run very well. You can see the signings we’ve made. I want to help wherever possible.”

Albion found out last week they will be competing against Ajax, Marseille and AEK Athens in the Europa League group stage.

Whilst fans are giddy with excitement, Milner said the players are remaining ‘pretty calm’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s the way it should be,” he said. “The euphoria of qualifying last year was massive and rightly so.

"It was an unbelievable achievement and should be enjoyed for sure. But we’re not there yet.

"We’re still working on these league games. We obviously watched the draw but the talk has been on the next game.

"It’s a good draw with some good European pedigree in the group. When we get there, we will be fully focused and we will enjoy it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad