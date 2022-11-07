The German has struggled for minutes under Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi, and his predecessor Graham Potter, since arriving from Belgian sister club Union SG in the summer.

He has made just eight appearances in all competitions this season, scoring once. Undav netted his maiden Seagulls goal in August’s 3-0 win at Forest Green Rovers in the Carabao Cup second round.

The 26-year-old has yet to start a Premier League game for Brighton, wracking up a meagre 62 minutes of playing time from the bench.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Deniz Undav (centre) has not ruled out returning to Belgium on loan in the January transfer window as the striker looks to get regular playing time under his belt. Picture by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Speaking to Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, Undav said: “I live in a nice city and we have a good team, although I hope there will be more playing minutes soon.

“I have no idea what my future will look like in the coming months. It [a loan move to Union SG] is a possibility, although my main objective remains to succeed in England.”

Undav, who was loaned back to Union after completing a €6m move to Albion in January, was voted the Belgian top flight’s 2021-22 player of the year after netting more domestic league goals than Mohamed Salah, Heung-min Son and Erling Haaland last season.

He plundered 26 goals in 39 league games as Les Unionistes, who also boasted Seagulls loanees Kaoru Mitoma and Kacper Kozłowski, finished top of the Jupiler Pro League.

