Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, applauds the fans after the draw against Everton

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi believes their injury list is costing them points in the race for Europe.

Key men Joao Pedro and Kaoru Mitoma were absent as the Seagulls battled to a 1-1 draw at home to lowly Everton.

De Zerbi does not know if winger Mitoma, who has a back injury, will be fit to face Wolves in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

“I don’t love making excuses but we are playing too often without injured players, and that maybe explains a lot of draws for us,” he said. “Without Mitoma it’s a problem for us.

“I would like only one thing – to have all players available to play. It’s difficult for Brighton to play without so many players – we have not got 25 players on the same level.

“I don’t know if Mitoma can play on Wednesday, but without him we will be ready and try to win. The same at Fulham and then Roma in the Europa League.”

Albion lost Billy Gilmour to a straight red card against Everton meaning the Scotland midfielder will miss out against Wolves and the next two Premier League matches, away to Fulham and at home to Nottingham Forest.