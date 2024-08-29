'It's bad' – Fabian Hurzeler confirms major injury blow for Brighton ahead of Arsenal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Albion’s Denmark international requires surgery on his ankle injury sustained against Crawley Town

Brighton’s new £25m signing Matt O’Riley faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines following his ankle injury sustained on debut against Crawley Town last Tuesday.

O’Riley, signed by the Seagulls from Scottish champions Celtic last week, was forced off after just six minutes following a challenge from Crawley’s Jay Williams, which infuriated the Brighton bench and left the midfielder in pain.

O’Riley had a scan on Wednesday and it confirmed ligament damage and that the Denmark international will require surgery.

Matt O'Riley of Brighton & Hove Albion (L) reacts after being substituted due to injury during the Carabao Cup Second Round match against Crawley Town

Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler, speaking ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash at Arsenal, said: “It's a bad injury. He needs surgery on his ankle. I can't say how long we expect him to be out. It's a tough one for us. We are trying to support him as best as we can. Let's hope he will be back soon."

Hurzeler added: "We had a small chat yesterday. Not the best situation. He's very disappointed. He's a good character. Very positive guy. He looks to the future and says he will be back soon. He will come back stronger and that's a very good thing – I like his attitude, it's very important. Got to be mentally strong in tough moments like this. You can't change it in the end. I think he will come back stronger."

The injury could also have implications for Albion midfielder Billy Gilmour. The Scotland international was closing in on a £15m move to Napoli but that could now be placed on hold due to the blow to O’Riley.

Brighton do however hope to have full backs Pervis Estupinan and Tariq Lamptey fit to face Arsenal. The duo are yet to feature in the Premier League this season but both had minutes in the midweek Carabao Cup win against Crawley.

Evan Ferguson could also be available for selection as he works his way back from a foot injury, while £25m summer signing Mats Wieffer, who missed the 2-1 win against Manchester United last Saturday with a ‘small knock,’ remains a doubt. "I don't think he's an option yet,” said Hurzeler. “We have to wait today and tomorrow. It's 49 / 51."

Netherlands international goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen could also make his first Premier League outing of the season at the Emirates Stadium after his recovery from an unspecified injury. Verbruggen played against Crawley in midweek and is set to be Hurzeler’s main man between the sticks this term, ahead of Jason Steele. Last season, under previous head coach Roberto De Zerbi, the goalkeepers were rotated.

"For me it is clear, we will have a No 1," said the German head coach. “There will be clear roles for them. I will be straight with my communication to them. Verbruggen can be one of the best goalkeepers in the world."

Albion’s other talented goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, is close to sealing a season loan in the Championship with Hull.