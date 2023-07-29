Brighton & Hove Albion forward Deniz Undav is reportedly set to join Bundesliga outfit VfB Stuttgart on a one-year loan with an option to buy.

That’s according to Belgian transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri, who claims the deal has been ‘confirmed’.

Undav arrived at the Seagulls at the start of last season having scored 45 goals in 70 games for Albion’s Belgian sister club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

The 27-year-old scored eight goals in 30 appearances in his debut season at Brighton – but the German forward started just six of Albion’s 38 Premier League games.

Undav also made just one starting appearance for the Seagulls in their run to the FA Cup semi-finals, and two in the Carabao Cup.

Tavolieri tweeted: “Infos #BHAFC :

“Denis #Undav now set to leave Brighton for a one year loan with buy option in #Bundesliga at #VfBStuttgart! It’s confirmed. #mercato #PL”.

Undav enjoyed a fine run of form towards the end of last season – netting three goals in Brighton’s final five Premier League games of 2022-23 – but the ever-dependable performances of Danny Welbeck, the emergence of Evan Ferguson, and the club-record signing of João Pedro have seen the German fall down the attacking pecking order.

