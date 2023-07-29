NationalWorldTV
‘It’s confirmed’ – Brighton striker set to join Bundesliga club on one-year loan with option to buy

Brighton & Hove Albion forward Deniz Undav is reportedly set to join Bundesliga outfit VfB Stuttgart on a one-year loan with an option to buy.
By Matt Pole
Published 29th Jul 2023, 11:36 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 11:37 BST

That’s according to Belgian transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri, who claims the deal has been ‘confirmed’.

Undav arrived at the Seagulls at the start of last season having scored 45 goals in 70 games for Albion’s Belgian sister club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

The 27-year-old scored eight goals in 30 appearances in his debut season at Brighton – but the German forward started just six of Albion’s 38 Premier League games.

Undav also made just one starting appearance for the Seagulls in their run to the FA Cup semi-finals, and two in the Carabao Cup.

Tavolieri tweeted: “Infos #BHAFC :

“Denis #Undav now set to leave Brighton for a one year loan with buy option in #Bundesliga at #VfBStuttgart! It’s confirmed. #mercato #PL”.

Undav enjoyed a fine run of form towards the end of last season – netting three goals in Brighton’s final five Premier League games of 2022-23 – but the ever-dependable performances of Danny Welbeck, the emergence of Evan Ferguson, and the club-record signing of João Pedro have seen the German fall down the attacking pecking order.

Brighton & Hove Albion forward Deniz Undav is reportedly set to join Bundesliga outfit VfB Stuttgart on a one-year loan with an option to buy. Picture by Adam Hunger/Getty ImagesBrighton & Hove Albion forward Deniz Undav is reportedly set to join Bundesliga outfit VfB Stuttgart on a one-year loan with an option to buy. Picture by Adam Hunger/Getty Images
The striker was on the scoresheet in Albion’s 4-3 Premier League Summer Series defeat to Chelsea in Philadelphia, but wasn’t included in Roberto De Zerbi’s line-up for last night’s 2-1 loss against Newcastle United in New Jersey.

