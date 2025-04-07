Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ex-referee gives his verdict on controversial moment at Selhurst Park

Former referee Dermot Gallagher believes Anthony Taylor was right to dismiss Eddie Nketiah during Crystal Palace’s 2-1 victory against Brighton.

Nketiah was introduced as 68th-minute Palace substitute for Jean-Philippe Mateta as Palace secured their first league double over arch-rivals Brighton in 92 years.

The former Arsenal man was swiftly in the action and shouted for a penalty following a challenge with Brighton’s Pervis Estupinan, but was instead booked for simulation.

Referee Anthony Taylor shows a red card to Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah

It was a decision that would soon prove costly as the Palace striker was sent off 10 minutes after his introduction with a second yellow card, this time for a high boot on Van Hecke. Palace also had captain Marc Guehi dismissed for two bookable offences, while Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke was also sent-off in the last few minutes.

Gallagher, speaking on Sky Sports Ref Watch, said: “I think the referee is within his rights to give a yellow [for simulation]. If there's minimal contact, is he trying to deceive the referee? Anthony Taylor felt yes. Because of what happens next this issue suddenly becomes ramped up."

For the second yellow Nketiah turned round swiftly with his foot raised and caught Van Hecke in the head. It was not a deliberate action but Taylor deemed it dangerous enough for another yellow.

Gallagher added: “He'll say he's unlucky because he's watching the ball and doesn't see Van Hecke coming but once you raise your foot like that it's going to be a yellow card for reckless play."

Daniel Munoz’s deflected strike 10 minutes into the second half ultimately made the difference at Selhurst Park. Brighton striker Danny Welbeck had cancelled out Jean-Philippe Mateta’s third-minute opener just after the half hour.

It was Welbeck’s 31st in the top-flight goal for the Seagulls and he became Brighton’s all-time top Premier League goal-scorer.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler, who felt his Europe-chasing side lacked maturity, could at least take some minor consolation in the achievement of Welbeck, two years his senior.

He said: “If you work hard and if you always try to give your best for the club on the pitch, beside the pitch, then you deserve it, and that’s the result from hard work.”

