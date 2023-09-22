Joao Pedro admitted Brighton struggled to break down AEK Athens’ low block after their first ever European match ended in defeat.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Brazil forward, a summer signing from Watford, scored twice from the penalty spot but it wasn’t enough, as goals from Dijbril Sidibe, Mijat Gacinovic and Ezequiel Ponce saw the Greek side win 3-2 in the opening Group B game of the Europa League.

Pedro said Albion repeated mistakes made against West Ham in the Premier League – their only other defeat so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"You have to consider the mistake,” the 21-year-old said. “We did play similar if you have to watch where we can improve.

Joao Pedro scored twice from the penalty spot but it wasn’t enough, as goals from Dijbril Sidibe, Mijat Gacinovic and Ezequiel Ponce saw AEK Athens win 3-2 in the opening Group B game of the Europa League. Photo: Eva Gilbert Photography

"I think the win is more important than [my] goals [but] I'm happy to score the first goal in Europa League for Brighton. Now we have to see where we can improve.”

“There can be mistakes in football. The next game we have to be ready for."

Pedro was asked to compare his first impressions of the Europa League with what he knows about the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's different because you know how they are gonna play against us,” he said. “We know what they can do on the pitch – the counter attack and balls forward.

"I think in the Premier League, we play more football, we enjoy it more. It's difficult to say. I think when you play against teams like this, you have to improve.”

Pedro – who has scored four goals in six games for Brighton this season – said he has settled in quickly at the club, and is enjoying playing under Roberto De Zerbi.

He added: “I'm happy to score to be in the history of Brighton. “It's good to be in the history of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I try to improve every day to help the team to score more and more goals. I’m trying to do my best every day and the goals are coming.

“Football always happens quickly so you have to be ready for things. Today I have scored two goals but it's disappointing because we lost at home.

“I like how we play football, the gaffer always wants us to enjoying playing and have chances to score. I'm very happy to be here.”

The forward is relishing the competition for places in the team but will hope his goals are enough for De Zerbi to pick him to start against Bournemouth on Sunday.

"I will be ready for it,” he said. “We still have a lot of games.