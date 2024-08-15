Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Everton manager Sean Dyche has not ruled out the prospect of losing striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin ahead of the Premier League opener against Brighton.

The 27-year-old saw a potential move to Newcastle fall through in June and he has also been linked with Manchester United and West Ham, but with the window closing in a fortnight there has been no further solid offers.

Calvert-Lewin is in the final year of his contract and with the club’s tight financial situation – they were deducted eight points last season for two breaches of profitability and sustainability rules – they can ill-afford to lose him for nothing next summer.

Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, prepares his team to face Brighton on Saturday

Asked what would happen if a decent offer came in, Dyche said: “That would be the challenge for the club – what level (of fee)? For any player, not just Dom.

“You saw Amadou (Onana) leaving us (for £50million to Aston Villa) there was a level where they think: ‘Right that’s it, it’s got to be done’.

“That is the current situation of the club. It’s not just about the players mentioned, it’s about any player.

“The club has got an outside picture and that’s not something I can control. They do need to balance the finances better. We have done a lot of work with that since I’ve been here.”

In addition to Onana there has been a concerted effort to redress the finances with Ben Godfrey sold to Atalanta for £10m and the likes of Andre Gomes and Dele Alli being released at the end of their contracts, although the latter is still training with the club as he tries to get his fitness back on track.

Everton welcome Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton to the Goodison Park for their Premier League opener and in contrast the Seagulls have spent freely this summer.

It will be Hurzeler’s first match in charge of Brighton and at 31-years-of-age, he will become the youngest ever permanent manager in the Premier League. On the prospect of facing Dyche, the German said: “I met him one time at the managers’ meeting. I didn't know so much about him, but of course I know that he's a well-known coach here in the UK, and he has achieved great things, so I have a lot of respect for this, and I'm really looking forward to competing against him.”