'It's great' – Former Brighton and Tottenham ace takes key coaching role with Fabian Hurzeler

Bobby Zamora is working with Albion’s forwards as a new striker consultant, as part of Fabian Hurzeler’s backroom staff.

He is currently in his third spell at Brighton as a club ambassador, having served Albion in two separate spells as a player. Bobby will combine his ambassadorial role with helping develop the club’s attacking players at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre.

Zamora said, “I’m pleased to be back to help the club and the strikers to achieve their goals, working on all the elements of football on and off the pitch. It’s a great environment to be involved in and hopefully I can play a part in helping the club achieve further success.”

Technical director David Weir added, “Bobby clearly has a wealth of knowledge and experience from an exceptional career in the game, and he is working to help our attacking players across two sessions each week.

“Brighton fans need no introduction to Zamora; they know just how clinical he was as a player and about his ability in the penalty box and we feel he can help our attacking players in that regard.”

Zamora first joined Brighton in February 2000, initially on a month’s loan from Bristol Rovers, and scored six goals in six appearances. That prompted the club to pay £100,000 to make the move permanent the following summer and he went onto to net 30-plus goals in two consecutive championship-winning seasons.

He played for Albion in the Championship, scoring 14 times, before a move to Spurs in 2003. He later had spells with West Ham United, Fulham and Queens Park Rangers before he returned to the Albion in 2015 for his final season as a player. Zamora also won two England caps.