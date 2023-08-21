BREAKING
'It's important' - Brighton confirm the exit of January signing as midfielder completes move

Brighton ace Yasin Ayari has joined Championship club Coventry City on a season-long loan.
By Derren Howard
Published 21st Aug 2023, 18:32 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 18:40 BST

Albion Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said, “It is important for Yasin to go out and play games on loan and of course we will keep an eye on his performances.”

The 19-year-old moved to Albion January from Swedish club AIK, for whom he made his debut aged 17.

Yasin made his Premier League debut as a substitute against Bournemouth in April and his first start came in the final match of the season at Aston Villa.

Yasin Ayari of Brighton & Hove Albion will join Championship club Coventry

He made his first full international start for Sweden earlier this year in a 2-0 friendly win against Finland.

Coventry manager Mark Robins, speaking on the club website said: “He is a versatile player who can play across the midfield area and is technically adept too with pace and energy. He had an impressive spell at AIK in Sweden and is highly thought of at Brighton."

