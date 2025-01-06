'It's true' - Brighton defender admits he was particularly keen to keep Arsenal's Leandro Trossard quiet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leandro Trossard did not receive a warm welcome back to the Amex on Saturday – and one of his former teammates has admitted he was particularly focused on keeping the wide man quiet.

Belgium international Trossard left Albion for Arsenal in a £27 million deal in January 2023.

The deal ended a saga which had been raging since the end of the 2022 World Cup, culminating in a public fall-out between then-Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi and Trossard.

The winger scored the third goal in a 3-0 win over Brighton at the Emirates last season but could not replicate that on Saturday.

Trossard – who received a chorus of boos every time he touched the ball – was kept quiet in a 1-1 draw.

Fans on social media credited Joel Veltman for keeping his former teammate ‘in his pocket’.

Aden-Jay Wood wrote on X: “Did Trossard even play today? Someone needs to check Joel Veltman’s pocket. I’m very entertained.”

The Dutchman, 32, spoke to reporters in the mixed done after the match.

Fans on social media credited Joel Veltman for keeping his former teammate Leandro Trossard ‘in his pocket’ as Brighton and Arsenal drew 1-1 in the Premier League. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Asked if he enjoyed marking Trossard, Veltman said: “Yeah, I remember the game in London as well, you need to be tight on him, he has so many qualities if he opens up with his left and his right so I think I did well, just tight on him and don't let him play his game.”

A reporter then made the observation that the Brighton and Arsenal stars had a ‘bit of a dig for old times sake’.

Veltman replied: “Yeah, it’s true. I know how he is on trainings and games, he can decide a game in a quick moment.

“So you need to be tight on him, don't give him the space.”

Joao Pedro’s second-half penalty earned a fourth consecutive Premier League draw for the Seagulls after Arsenal took the lead on the 16th minute through teenager Ethan Nwaneri.

The hosts were not at the races in the opening 45 minutes – something Veltman said they need to improve.

The full-back said: “We're a team where we always look in the mirror. Don't look at other things and if you see the difference between the first and second half, we need to do better there.

"This needs to be the standard, the second half needs to be our standard and it wasn't so I think it was more disappointing.

"Just pressing as a team on the ball – we were not brave enough I would say.

“Obviously they are a good pressing team, Arsenal, but I think we have the qualities to play out from that. So those are the things we need to do better.”

Veltman said Brighton made life too easy for Arsenal in the first-half.

He added: “Like how they pressed on the ball, we couldn't put them under pressure and if you wait two metres they have the qualities to play out.

"They have quality for 15-16 players to play out the pressure.”

Albion are now without a win in eight Premier League games.

Asked how they can turn their form around, Veltman said: “Sometimes just a win can change everything, so hopefully against Norwich we get the win.

"Football is strange sometimes, if you get the win it could change your whole spirit I would say.

“It’s Arsenal but we didn't come here for a draw, we try to win every game. Iff it's Arsenal away or Arsenal at home it doesn't matter, it's just disappointing from the first half that we couldn't bring what we brought the second half.

"Obviously 1-1 against Arsenal, top team, playing for their title, it's a good result but we always look in the mirror.”