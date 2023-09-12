Former Brighton head coach Graham Potter held productive talks with struggling Ligue 1 outfit

Potter, who enjoyed three largely successful seasons at Brighton, has been out of work since he was sacked by Chelsea last season.

Potter,48, has previously been linked with roles at Nice and Rangers but also conducted talks with Lyon after the struggling French club sacked previous manager Laurent Blanc.

“It’s true that they [Lyon] had some contacts with former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter," wrote football journalist Fabrizio Romano in his column for CaughtOffside Substack.

“But at the moment from what I’m hearing, Potter is not keen on that kind of opportunity and wants a different kind of challenge for his future.

“So Potter to Lyon is not happening, but they had very positive conversations with Gennaro Gattuso, the former AC Milan and Napoli manager, on Monday. He’s a serious candidate for the job, and the current favourite.