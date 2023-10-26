'It's vital the team relocates' – Brighton's bold plan for brand new stadium in the city receives official backing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton and Hove Albion’s ambitious plan to build a purpose-built stadium in the city for the Brighton Women’s team has received support from Brighton and Hove City council.

Albion’s women compete in the Women’s Super League (WSL) – which is the highest tier of women’s football – but currently play the vast majority of their home matches at Crawley Town’s Broadfield Stadium.

It’s far from ideal and it has been a long term aim of the club to establish a Brighton identity and play their home matches in the city. That ambition now appears to be gathering momentum as a motion was passed at a meeting of the full council last week committing their support.

Brighton Women recently played Tottenham at the Amex Stadium but they usually play their home matches at the Broadfield Stadium in Crawley

The finer details do however at this stage remain unclear. The precise location, size and capacity of the new stadium has yet to be revealed but a location within the city is believed to be the favoured option.

“It is vital the team relocates to the city, so the infrastructure is in place so they can thrive,” Cllr. John Hewitt said: "A purpose-built stadium for our team will allow attendances to improve, encourage participation. This would be a fantastic addition to our city.”

Brighton’s managing director of women’s and girls’ football, Zoe Johnson added: “We believe that this is another positive step in the right direction for women’s football within the Sussex community. We understand that it will take time, and we look forward to working with the council to ensure that we can bring the women’s team to Brighton on a permanent basis.”

