Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler continues to impress in the Premier League

Brighton’s narrow 2-1 Premier League victory against Fulham at the Amex Stadium last Saturday was their sixth consecutive win in all competitions.

Since their 7-0 thrashing at Nottingham Forest last month, head coach Fabian Hurzeler has guided the Seagulls on an unbeaten streak that has them into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and sixth in the Premier League – just one point behind the Champions League places.

It’s been an impressive maiden season in the English top flight for 32-year-old Hurzeler, who arrived after taking German outfit St Pauli to the Bundesliga in his first full season in charge.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has guided Albion to six straight victories

Gary Lineker and Micah Richards discussed the Brighton boss on The Rest is Football podcast.

“We have to give credit to the manager, don't we? The manager's 32,” said Richards. “He's managing a Premier League team at 32 years of age.

“We talk about young players bursting onto the scene at 15, 16, 17 whatever it may be. But he's managing a team and doing well for a long period.”

Lineker chipped in and asked if a manager could, “burst onto the scene?”

Richards added: “Yeah I think you can. I think this is what you call a burst on the scene. I just think Hurzeler because of his age, he’s bursting onto the scene. He's 32."

Lineker then pointed out the age gap between Hurzeler and Brighton’s veteran midfielder James Milner.

"It's weird isn't it?” said Richards. “I've not spoken to James Milner about him actually. I'm going to give him a call and see but, by all accounts, when he first went in there he just said he was really engaging, really good tactically and knew exactly what he wanted for the team.

“That's what he said earlier and he's done it.”

Brighton secured victory against fellow European chasers Fulham as a thumping header from Jan Paul van Hecke and a late penalty from Joao Pedro cancelled out Raul Jimenez’s opener.

Hurzeler is delighted with the winning running but insists it’s all down to teamwork and mentality.

"I always wanted my team to believe in their own strength and believe in their physical fitness, and I think today [against Fulham] was another confirmation that if you are physically on a high level then you can keep pushing for 90 minutes and keep pushing for the win and that's what we did today.

"Because the crowd was urging the players to just put the ball in the box.”