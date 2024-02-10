James Maddison makes classy Brighton comment after Tottenham earn late win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brennan Johnston struck a 96th minute winner as Spurs came from behind to beat Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The hosts dominated for large periods but were met by a resilient backline.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Tottenham midfielder Maddison described the victory as ‘a bit of relief actually’.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison described their victory over Brighton as ‘a bit of relief actually’. (Photo by Jon Rigby)

“We probably weren't at our fluent best today,” he admitted. “We still had some good passages but probably weren't at our best.

"It's always nice to win late, that feeling when you're out there and it sends the fans into madness. If you could bottle that and sell it then you'd get millions, that's why it's so rare.

"We've done it a few times here at home with late winners so credit to Brennan [Johnson] with the winner."

Maddison reserved some praise for Albion, who well and truly played their part in an exciting encounter.

The England international said: “Brighton are a brilliant team, there's no getting away from that.

"It's why they are doing really well in the Europa League and have been challenging for the top six in the last few seasons.