James Milner issues fitness update ahead of Luton Town and makes De Zerbi and Jurgen Klopp claim

Brighton midfielder James Milner is ready for his 23rd campaign of top flight football after recovering from a minor pre-season injury

Milner, who signed for Brighton on a free transfer following eight successful seasons at Liverpool is line to feature in Albion's Premier League opener against Luton Town this Saturday at the Amex Stadium.

The 37-year-old had been hindered by a minor injury and did not play for the Seagulls at all during the Premier League Summer Series in America.

He had his first outing in a Brighton shirt last weekend in the final tune-up game – a 1-1 draw against La Liga outfit Rayo Vallecano. Milner looked sharp having been introduced as a second half substitute and believes the squad are ready to face the newly-promoted Hatters.

James Milner has been impressed by the set-up at Brighton since arriving from Liverpool

“There were good things, there were things we’d like to sharpen up and get better at,” Milner said to the Albion website. “It was disappointing not to end pre-season with a win but there was plenty over the whole of pre-season to show that we’re moving in the right direction. I think we’re more than ready for the first game.”

Milner admitted he had a number offers this summer but was impressed by the project at Brighton – who will compete in the Europa League this season for the first time in their history. He was also encouraged to sign for Brighton by his former Liverpool teammate Adam Lallana.

The ex-Aston Villa, Newcastle and Manchester City man has been impressed since arriving on the south coast and has enjoyed working under head coach De Zerbi.

and sees similarities with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. “Their intensity and desire to win is a big one, bouncing around on the touchline and wanting to be out there with you.