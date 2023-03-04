Jamie Carragher gave Moises Caicedo and Arsenal transfer verdict as Brighton ace agrees contract

Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo has signed a new Brighton contract until 2027.

The Seagulls also have an option for an extra year on Caicedo, who has made a big impact at the Amex Stadium since making his Premier League debut last April.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi told the club website: “This is a fantastic news for the club, our fans, for me and most importantly for Moises.

“It will make us stronger as we move forward towards our targets on the pitch.”

Caicedo joined Brighton from Ecuadorian club from Independiente del Valle in February 2021. The 21-year-old was the subject of two bids from Arsenal in the January transfer window, while Chelsea were also reportedly interested.

Caicedo told Brighton that he wished to leave in an open letter posted on social media, but he remained on the south coast and has now made 29 Premier League appearances for the Seagulls.

Speaking during the previous transfer window after the Gunners missed out of Caicedo but grabbed the experienced Jorginho from Chelsea, former Liverpool and England ace Jamie Carragher said to Sky Sports. "They have a problem in midfield. So far they have been fortunate that the two main guys [in midfield] have played all season without being injured. They needed to bring someone in and they were going for Caicedo but they cannot get that one done at Brighton, so they have had to look at other players.

"Jorginho is interesting and I can understand it. Arsenal play so quick and fast and he is the opposite, I get that. But I also think when there is only 10 games to go, in the pressure moments when the nerves are coming on, he could be a really good signing in terms of slowing things down, cool heads. He has won Champions League, European Championship in the last few years. He is a top player. I’m not saying he is the man for Arsenal week in week out forever but I think he could help towards the end of the season when things get nervous.”

