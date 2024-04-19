Jamie Carragher's Roberto De Zerbi assessment will delight Brighton fans amid Liverpool link

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit James Carragher feels Sporting boss Ruben Amorim is suited to the Liverpool role – not Roberto De Zerbi.

Liverpool continue their search for a new manager after Jurgen Klopp announced he will step down at the end of the season. Klopp, 55, has enjoyed nine successful years at Anfield and whoever succeeds the German, faces an almighty task.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

De Zerbi, who has two years remaining on his contract at Brighton, has been heavily linked to the role but Amorim is the favourite and Carragher agrees.

Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool is a huge admirer of Roberto De Zerbi

“It looks like he’s [Amorim] the favourite Amorim right now,” Carragher said. “I don’t have any inside information, but reading reports that’s what it feels like. Looks like he’s on for the double this season [at Sporting]. I think if Liverpool could bring in a title-winner in his last season in his previous job that could be a very good acquisition for Liverpool if it’s Mr Amorim.” Carragher added: “I’m maybe more Amorim than De Zerbi.”

Klopp however is a huge admirer of De Zerbi’s work. "It is incredible what he has done,” said the German last month. "Brighton have lost Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, they have lots of injuries, but he puts a team like that together. An incredible job.