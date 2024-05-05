Jamie Redknapp clears up Ezri Konsa and Aston Villa penalty debate and makes Simon Adingra claim

Simon Adingra of Brighton & Hove Albion is fouled by Ezri Konsa of Aston Villa leading to a penalty being awarded

Jamie Redknapp said Champions League chasing Aston Villa struggled to cope with Brighton live-wire Simon Adingra as the Seagulls secured a 1-0 victory at the Amex Stadium.

Joao Pedro ended Brighton’s six-match Premier League winless run with a dramatic 87th-minute winner. Villa laboured for large parts and were beaten after Pedro headed home the rebound when his late penalty was saved by Robin Olsen.

Second-choice keeper Olsen produced a series of fine stops to prevent the Seagulls taking an earlier lead, while Pascal Gross had a second-half finish ruled out for offside following a lengthy VAR review.

But Adingra was the main man and it was his attacking play that forced Ezri Konsa into conceding the penalty. Villa protested but the on-field decision stood after a VAR check.

“Ezri Konsa was always struggling with Adingra with his movement and his skill,” said Redknapp on Sky Sports after the match.

“As he plays the one-two, he turns his body and this is the one as Konsa’s left foot just catches his right foot. That's where the contact comes and that's why I think it's a penalty. He was dynamite all game and Aston Villa couldn't live with him.”

