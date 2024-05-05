Jamie Redknapp clears up Ezri Konsa and Aston Villa penalty debate and makes Simon Adingra claim

All the news and reaction from Brighton’s Premier League win against Aston Villa
By Derren Howard
Published 5th May 2024, 16:43 BST
Updated 5th May 2024, 16:44 BST
Simon Adingra of Brighton & Hove Albion is fouled by Ezri Konsa of Aston Villa leading to a penalty being awarded

Jamie Redknapp said Champions League chasing Aston Villa struggled to cope with Brighton live-wire Simon Adingra as the Seagulls secured a 1-0 victory at the Amex Stadium.

Joao Pedro ended Brighton’s six-match Premier League winless run with a dramatic 87th-minute winner. Villa laboured for large parts and were beaten after Pedro headed home the rebound when his late penalty was saved by Robin Olsen.

Second-choice keeper Olsen produced a series of fine stops to prevent the Seagulls taking an earlier lead, while Pascal Gross had a second-half finish ruled out for offside following a lengthy VAR review.

But Adingra was the main man and it was his attacking play that forced Ezri Konsa into conceding the penalty. Villa protested but the on-field decision stood after a VAR check.

“Ezri Konsa was always struggling with Adingra with his movement and his skill,” said Redknapp on Sky Sports after the match.

“As he plays the one-two, he turns his body and this is the one as Konsa’s left foot just catches his right foot. That's where the contact comes and that's why I think it's a penalty. He was dynamite all game and Aston Villa couldn't live with him.”

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck, speaking to Premier League Productions, added: "It's a very big win. We've been through a difficult period to get through today was massive. We need to have that togetherness to keep on grinding out results and crafting opportunities. Nobody will be resting on their laurels. We'll go again, hard in training."

