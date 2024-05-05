Jamie Redknapp makes fresh Roberto De Zerbi and Liverpool job claim after Arne Slot announcement

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has impressed in the Premier League and has been linked with Liverpool

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi – and not Arne Slot – would have replaced Jurgen Klopp this time last year.

Feyenoord head coach Slot said he is "confident" the Liverpool role is his but admits nothing is offiicial as yet.

De Zerbi had also been heavily linked to the Anfield job this summer, having guided Brighton to sixth last term and the Europa League with an attacking style of football.

The Seagulls have since slipped down the table in the second half of this season as injuries and fatigue have taken a toll.

"This time last year he would have got the Liverpool job," said Redknapp speaking on Sky Sports ahead of Brighton's clash with Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium.

Redknapp was asked is De Zerbi's stocked had fallen due to Brighton's recent dip.

"It shouldn't but that is how football is. Timing is everything. I'm a massive fan of the way they play and when they have their best team out they can play anyone in this division."

De Zerbi's future reamins uncertain but he stated this week he would remain at Brighton if he is "happy in his work." Bayern Munich and AC Milan are the latest clubs to be linked with a move for De Zerbi this summer.