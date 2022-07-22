Jan Paul van Hecke sends clear message to Graham Potter and drops loan hint after Blackburn success

Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke is hoping to force his way into Graham Potter's Premier League plans this season.

Van Hecke enjoyed an excellent season loan at Blackburn in the Championship and now hopes to make the step up to the Prmeier League.

The 22-year-old centre back was part of Potter's pre-season camp in Portugal and also featured in the friendly against Union SG.

Albion have key defensive decisions to make this season with van Hecke, Shane Duffy and Matt Clarke all competing alongside Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman and Adam Webster for first team minutes.

The Netherlands under-21 international keen to take his opportunity but also has not ruled out another laon this season.

"Hopefully I can do very well and maybe I can go for my chance," van Hecke said.

"Yes it is [my aim to be part of the first team squad] but it depends also on how it goes.

"If you see maybe another loan or you need to go somewhere then I can. But if I can see I am close to the team and help and get minutes then of course, but the manager needs to see that as well.

"But I am really looking forward to it and I have a lot of confidence."

Meanwhile, Albion are in the race to sign Austrian international Florian Grillitsch.