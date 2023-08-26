Jason Steele absence explained as Brighton's No 1 misses out against West Ham

Roberto De Zerbi offered a surprise in his Brighton starting XI for this evening's home clash against West Ham.

Goalkeeper Jason Steele will be on the bench for Brighton against West Ham

Brighton have started the season superbly and have six points from their first two matches and scored eight goals in the process thanks to 4-1 wins against Luton Town and Wolves.

Goalkeeper Jason Steele has been a steady and reliable presence in De Zerbi's team but the former Sunderland man dropped to the bench to face the Hammers, as summer arrival Bart Verbruggen came in.

Verbruggen, 21, is a Netherlands under-21 international and joined from Anderlecht for around £16m earlier this transfer window. De Zerbi previously stated there is no No 1 or No 2 this season and the duo will compete for first team football this term.

The Italian head coach has proved good to his word as Verbruggen will make his Premier League debut for the Seagulls.

De Zerbi, speaking to Sky Sports prior to the match, said: “Yes, they are comfortable [to rotate]. They have a great relationship between them. They are different because Jason is more experience and Bart, it is his first game in the Premier League but both are top keepers for us.”

There was also no place in the starting XI for Joao Pedro as the £30m summer signing is on the bench once again. Teenage striker Evan Ferguson is in for his first start of the season.

Here's how Brighton will line-up for thisone against a West Ham side who last week beat Chelsea 3-1: Verbruggen; Milner Webster Dunk Estupinan; Gross Gilmour; March Welbeck Mitoma; Ferguson.