Jason Steele makes remarkable Roberto De Zerbi claim after Man United victory
Steele played the first two matches of the Premier League season against Luton Town and Wolves and then dropped to the bench as Bart Verbruggen was selected for the West Ham and Newcastle fixtures.
Verbruggen, who arrived in the summer from Anderlecht for around £16m, played well in both matches but Steele was once more entrusted with the gloves at Old Trafford.
De Zerbi has been clear that Steele and Verbruggen will be rotated this season and it’s a situation the former Sunderland stopper accepts.
Steele, 33, was the long-term No 2 at Brighton but De Zerbi “changed his life” when he promoted him ahead of previous stopper Rob Sanchez, who has since moved to Chelsea for £25m.
Speaking after the win at Old Trafford, Steele said to Sky Sports: “We know how it is going to be this season and he trusts us 100 per cent. We are a team full of good guys who fight for each other first and foremost. And we have a boss that gives us a lot of good information too.
On being rotated with Verbruggen, he added: "It is different but he is the boss. He changed my life last season. No doubt about that by having trust and faith in me. Whatever he wants from me I will give him, no problem!"
Brilliant Brighton secured the famous 3-1 win as Danny Welbeck, Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro all scored before Hannibal Mejbri’s consolation effort.
Brighton have a historic Europa League match against AEK Athens to look forward to themselves after winning at Old Trafford for just the second time in their history.
Boss De Zerbi said to Sky Sports: "We played a great, great game. We deserved to win, we played well. In the first 15, 20 minutes we suffered a lot because Man United played in a different way than we prepared for but after that we played a great game.
"I think the game was changed when we kept the ball. In that moment their pressure was strong and to keep the ball helped us to control the game and then we have four attackers who are very fast and very good.
"We have to keep our style when we are losing, when we are wining. We can't forget our DNA because the game can change and it's bad when the result can change our style. We are working to not lose our characteristic, our quality and to score more goals. We scored three but had many chances to score again."