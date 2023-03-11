Javi Gracia gives injury update on Luis Sinisterra and return dates for Leeds duo

Brighton and Hove Albion will continue their quest for European qualification as they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United

Leeds strikers Luis Sinisterra and Rodrigo could make a return to action in Saturday’s home Premier League game against Brighton.

Leeds have failed to score in five of their last seven matches and the possible return of Rodrigo, and forward Sinisterra, would be a timely boost to their top-flight survival bid.

Sinisterra has been out since pulling a muscle in Leeds’ 2-2 Premier League draw at Manchester United earlier this month and had been hopeful of returning in time for last week’s 1-0 defeat at Chelsea.

Javi Gracia has injury concerns ahead of their Premier League clash with Brighton

Rodrigo, Leeds’ top scorer this season with 12 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions, injured his ankle in an FA Cup win at Accrington at the end of January.

Boss Javi Gracia said: “They are doing something with the team. Some long-term injured players need a process to adapt, to come back with the team, but they are doing some (training).

“The next training session we will evaluate the situation they are in. Can they help us in the next game, or is it better to wait?”

Leeds have won only one of their last 12 league games and sit one point above the relegation zone.

Gracia will take charge of his fourth game against high-flying Brighton since replacing Jesse Marsch last month.

The former Watford boss made an encouraging start as a home win against Southampton lifted Leeds out of the bottom three and he has called on the Elland Road faithful to once again play their part.

“It’s crucial for us,” Gracia said. “We know first of all, playing with our supporters is always better. They helped us in the last home game.

