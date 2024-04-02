Brighton and Hove Albion will have a number of transfer decisions to make this summer for their loan players. The Seagulls currently have 15 players under contract but plying their trade elsewhere far and wide. The loan market is something Brighton have used well in recent seasons. The likes of Ben White, Moises Caicedo, Simon Adingra and Kaoru Mitoma all had loans away from the club before establishing themselves in the first team - with some going on to make lucrative moves elsewhere.