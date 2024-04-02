Brighton and Hove Albion will have a number of transfer decisions to make this summer for their loan players. The Seagulls currently have 15 players under contract but plying their trade elsewhere far and wide. The loan market is something Brighton have used well in recent seasons. The likes of Ben White, Moises Caicedo, Simon Adingra and Kaoru Mitoma all had loans away from the club before establishing themselves in the first team - with some going on to make lucrative moves elsewhere.
Brighton's current crop on loanees are all at different stages of their career and have been loaned for a various reasons....Here's the contract status of all 15.
1. Steven Alzate
Back in Belgium on loan with Standard Liege and looks likely to leave on a free this summer as his contract with Brighton expires. Photo: JOHAN EYCKENS
2. Deniz Undav
The German international has enjoyed a prolific loan at Stuttgart. His Brighton contract expiries June 2026 but Stuttgart do have an option to buy this summer. His value has rocketed to north of £20m. Photo: Christian Kaspar-Bartke
3. Mo Dahoud
His free transfer move from Dortmund last summer didn't really work out. He was loaned to Stuttgart last January and they also have an option buy. His Brighton contract runs until June 2027. Photo: Steve Bardens
4. Kacper Kozlowski
The 20-year-old Poland midfielder is on loan at Vitesse Arnham and is contracted with Brighton until June 2026. Photo: MAURICE VAN STEEN
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.