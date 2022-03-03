Jeremy Sarmiento nears return and three more things spotted in Brighton training ahead of Newcastle

Graham Potter put his players through their paces this week as 10th placed Brighton travel to relegation threatened Newcastle.

The Magpies however are on a decent run of form and have moved up to 14th in the table and are four points above third from bottom Burnley.

Brighton are set to be without key defender Adam Webster who continues to be troubled by a groin issue but midfielder Enock Mwepu could be available once more as he continues his recovery from a hamstring issue.

There was some good news we spotted in training this week though as exciting young attacker Jeremy Sarmiento was back in training and looking lively with the first team group.

Sarmiento has not featured since injuring his hamstring on his Premier League debut at West Ham last December.

The Ecuador international underwent successful surgery and after a period of rehabilitation looks almost ready to return to first team action.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle will be without Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier - both are not expected to return until later in the season.

Newcastle United dangerman Allan Saint-Maximin is expected to feature having recovered from a calf issue that saw him miss his last two matches.

"We’re now keeping our fingers crossed and hoping we can get him ready for next week," said Howe after Brentford.

"I think he’ll be a lot closer for that game.

“He’s a massive player for us and we’re very aware that we need him back, but it’s very good to see the team able to cope.

"If you see the players that are missing, there are some really outstanding individuals, but the team's being strong enough at the moment.”

“We hoped Allan would make it, but he was some way short in the end."

Scroll down and click through to see what we spotted this week in Brighton's training sessions.

