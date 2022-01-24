Jermain Jenas' latest comments on Graham Potter and Tariq Lamptey will worry Manchester United fans

Former Tottenham and England midfielder Jermaine Jenas praised Graham Potter' s handling of Tariq Lamptey since his return from a lengthy hamstring injury.

Lamptey has been fine form this season and is returning to full fitness after almost a year out following surgery.

His displays have previously attracted the attention of Tottenham, Arsenal and Bayern Munich with Manchester United the latest club to be strongly linked.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter picks the right moments to unleash Tariq Lamptey

Brighton though continue to tread a cautious path with their explosive wing back and have carefully managed his minutes this campaign.

The club are under no pressure to sell their £50m rated player who is contracted until 2025 - making a January departure highly unlikely.

Head coach Potter has resisted the temptation to over burden his prize asset and Lamptey has averaged just 56 minutes per game since his return and completed the full 90 minutes just twice.

Lamptey was excellent against his former club Chelsea during Albion's 1-1 draw last week but returned to the substitutes bench for yesterday's 1-1 draw at Leicester.

The 21-year-old made a telling impact following his introduction on the hour and his raw pace and skill helped Albion score a late leveller through fellow substitute Danny Welbeck and extended the Seagulls unbeaten run to six.

Speaking on MOTD2, Jenas said: "There was a time where managers would be demanding we get back fit and comeback too soon and then you have implications further down the line in your career.

"The brilliant thing what Graham Potter has done is that he has not succumbed to the pressure in trying to get Lamptey out there.

"He has managed him to perfection with 15 minutes here and 30 minutes there. They have even had to take him off at times when they have been flying and looking as thought they are going to win the game.

"You could not ask anymore from a manger."

Fellow pundit Micah Richards was also impressed with the contribution from Lamptey and Welbeck at the King Power.

"I'm just so pleased for them both," said Richards. "They have both had their injury troubles but when they came on they were a threat.