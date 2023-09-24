The transfer window maybe closed but here's a look at the free agents still without a club

Despite losing Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, Brighton and their fans were quite happy with their transfer dealings last month. Mac Allister left for Liverpool for an initial fee of £35m and Caicedo went to Chelsea for a hefty price tag of £115m. Goalkeeper Rob Sanchez was also a notable departure as the Spain international – who had fallen out of favour with head coach Roberto De Zerbi – joined Caicedo at Chelsea for around £25m.

Albion acted swiftly to cover their exits with goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen joining from Anderlecht for £16m and defender Igor Julio – who made his debut in the Europa League defeat to AEK Athens – came for £15m from Fiorentina. Experienced midfielders Mo Dahoud and James Milner joined on free transfers, while Carlos Baleba signed from Lille for £25m. At the sharp end, £30m record signing Joao Pedro came in from Watford and Barcelona ace Ansu Fati joined on a season loan.

The Premier League registration window has passed and a number of free agents remain without clubs. They can still join new teams, but they will likely miss out on league and European action until January due to registration rules. Here's who Brighton, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Brentford and their Premier League rivals could still sign...

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid talent Eden Hazard is available on a free transfer

