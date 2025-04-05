Joao Pedro absence explained for Brighton at Crystal Palace and Matt O'Riley decision made

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crystal Palace vs Brighton and Hove Albion Premier League team news

Matt O'Riley was a notable inclusion in Brighton's starting XI for their clash at old rivals Crystal Palace.

O'Riley has struggled for regular football this term following his £25m summer move from Celtic.

The Denmark international suffered an ankle injury on his debut in the Carabao Cup and has been on the fringes of the first team ever since.

Solly March and Matt O'Riley of Brighton & Hove Albion inspect the pitch prior to the Premier League match at Crystal Palace

This is O'Riley's 14th Premier League appearance but only his sixth start under head coach Fabian Hurzeler. The playmaker gets his chance as Georginio – who normally plays in the No 10 role – is sidelined with an ankle injury.

Brazilian striker Joao Pedro is on the bench today as experienced front runner Danny Welbeck leads the line. Pedro was also benched when Brighton lost on penalties last Saturday to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-final.

The former Watford man started in Wednesday’s 3-0 loss to Aston Villa but settles for a place on the bench once more. He’ll likely be introduced in the second half.

Elsewhere Yankuba Minteh is back on the right flank in place on Simon Adingra, while Diego Gomez starts in midfield ahead of Yasin Ayari.

Jack Hinshelwood resumes his right back role as Tariq Lamptey and Joel Veltman remain out with ankle injuries.

Hurzeler is fan of homegrown players like Hinshelwood – especially in “derby” matches against Palace.

Homegrown players, it's always important to have them on the pitch because they represent the culture from this club,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World.

"They represent the value from the club, they understand the club, they understand what it means for the fans.

“So that's why it's very important to have them on the pitch, not only against Palace, but also when we play against other teams.

"I love to have players on the pitch who are homegrown.”

Brighton XI: Vertbruggen, Hinshelwood, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Baleba, Gomez; O'Reily, Mitoma, Minteh; Welbeck. Subs: Rushworth, Gruda, March, Pedro, Adingra, Cashin, Ayari, Wieffer, Tasker.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Lerma, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Kamada, Wharton, Sarr, Eze, Mateta. Subs: Turner, Ward, Nketiah, Franca, Clyne, Hughes, Esse, Chilwell, Devenny.

