Joao Pedro absence explained for Brighton vs Ipswich as bold decision made on ex-Leeds United ace

Brighton striker Joao Pedro was a notable absence from Fabian Hurzeler’s matchday squad to face Ipswich Town at the Amex Stadium.

Pedro, 22, has been in fine form for Albion this term with two goals from his first three Premier League matches. Pedro impressed without scoring in the first day of the season at Everton and then netted the winner in the 2-1 triumph against Manchester United and scored the leveller in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal just prior to the international break.

Pedro was then called up to the Brazil squad as a late replacement and played the entire second half of their 1-0 World Cup qualifying loss to Paraguay in Asunción on Wednesday night.

Brighton and Hove Albion's João Pedro featured for Brazil during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match against Paraguay

Pedro then had a 16-hour long-haul flight back from South America but was deemed not fit enough to play against Ipswich due to a “slight knock”.

Paraguay playmaker Julio Enciso, who also played in that World Cup qualifier, was fit enough to take his place on the bench. Pedro’s absence gives a chance for Georginio Rutter to make his full Premier League debut for Brighton following his £40m arrival from Leeds United. The record signing was a late substitute for Brighton at Arsenal but this will be his first start for the Seagulls and his first outing at the Amex Stadium.

Midfielders Carlos Baleba and Yasin Ayari keep their places in central midfield having impressed at the Emirates Stadium, while Joel Veltman has recovered from a thigh injury and resumes at right back.

£25m summer signing Ferdi Kadioglu makes the matchday squad for the first time and Evan Ferguson, Jakub Moder and Pervis Estupinan are also fit enough for the bench.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Hinshelwood, Dunk, Van Hecke, Veltman; Baleba, Ayari; Mitoma, Rutter, Minteh; Welbeck. Bench: Steele, Webster, Igor, Enciso, Adingra, Moder, Kadioglu, Ferguson, Estupinan.

Meanwhile, Ipswich left Chiedozie Ogbene on the bench as Wes Burns returns and Dara O'Shea makes his league debut in defence.

Ipswich XI: Muric; Davis, Greaves, O’Shea, Tuanzebe; Phillips, Morsy; Szmodics, Hutchinson, Burns; Delap. Bench: Walton, Chaplin, Cajuste, Johnson, Ogbene, Townsend, Luongo, Hirst, Clarke.