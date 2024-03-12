Joao Pedro, James Milner, Jack Hinshelwood: full Brighton injury list and potential return games ahead of Roma

Brighton seek a minor miracle at the Amex Stadium this Thursday against Roma after last week’s first leg 4-0 loss in the Eternal City.
The Seagulls partially recovered from their mauling with a spirted 1-0 Premier League win against Nottingham Forest on Sunday and now preparation starts for the Europa League.
Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder, who made his first start in almost two-years against Forest, still believes. “It’s obviously going to be a very difficult night for us,” said Moder speaking to the Albion website. “But we have to believe that we can score four goals. So we keep that belief and we go on Thursday and try to win 4-0. We can score many goals against big teams like Man United, Tottenham, Liverpool. So we can do it against Roma.”
Here’s the latest injury news and expected return dates ahead of Thursday night’s Europa League round of 16 second leg clash...
1.
Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi will assess his walking wounded ahead of Thursday's clash against Roma Photo: GLYN KIRK
2. Julio Enciso
Started in Rome but looked a touch short of match fitness following his lengthy knee injury. Only fit enough for the bench against Nottingham Forest but looked bright when he was introduced in the closing stages. Should be available for Thursday. Photo: Mike Hewitt
3. James Milner
The experienced campaigner remains absent with a thigh injury sustained in the 4-0 loss at Luton. Unlikely to be fit to face Roma this Thursday and, like Pedro, should be back after the international break against Liverpool on March 31. Photo: Mike Hewitt
4. Igor
De Zerbi said he was a concern ahead of Nottingham Forest and was only fit enough for the bench. He was introduced in the closing stages and looked defensively sharp and moved well. Should be fit for Thursday Photo: Bryn Lennon