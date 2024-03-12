Joao Pedro, James Milner, Jack Hinshelwood: full Brighton injury list and potential return games ahead of Roma

Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder, who made his first start in almost two-years against Forest, still believes. “It’s obviously going to be a very difficult night for us,” said Moder speaking to the Albion website. “But we have to believe that we can score four goals. So we keep that belief and we go on Thursday and try to win 4-0. We can score many goals against big teams like Man United, Tottenham, Liverpool. So we can do it against Roma.”