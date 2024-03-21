Joao Pedro, James Milner, Kaoru Mitoma: full Brighton injury list and potential return dates ahead of Liverpool

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League
Brighton and Hove Albion have certainly had their fair share of injuries this term. Roberto De Zerbi has been without key players for large chunks of the campaign as he juggled Albion’s first ever Europa League campaign with the constant demands of the Premier League. The Seagulls are eighth in the table and resume action after the international against Liverpool at Anfield on March 31. The break will hopefully allow time for Brighton’s walking wounded to rest and recover for the last stage of the season – where they hope to qualify for Europe once more.

Here’s a run down on the full Brighton injury list and potential return dates ahead of Liverpool...

The teenager really impressed on his breakthrough season. Calm on the ball and also a threat going forward. Has not featured since the 4-1 win against Palace and set to miss the rest of the season.

The winger sustained a serious knee injury at Man City last October and continues to work his way back to fitness. Will be out for the rest of the season.

The Japan international has had foot and back issues this term. Aggravated a back injury at Sheffield United and is set to miss the rest of the season.

