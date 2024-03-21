Joao Pedro, James Milner, Kaoru Mitoma: full Brighton injury list and potential return dates ahead of Liverpool

Brighton and Hove Albion have certainly had their fair share of injuries this term. Roberto De Zerbi has been without key players for large chunks of the campaign as he juggled Albion’s first ever Europa League campaign with the constant demands of the Premier League. The Seagulls are eighth in the table and resume action after the international against Liverpool at Anfield on March 31. The break will hopefully allow time for Brighton’s walking wounded to rest and recover for the last stage of the season – where they hope to qualify for Europe once more.