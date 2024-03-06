Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has a number of injury concerns ahead of their Europa League round of 16 first leg clash at Roma this Thursday.
The Seagulls, who are competing in Europe for the first time in their history, will take on the Italian giants at the Stadio Olimpico, with the home leg at the Amex Stadium set for March 14.
“I think we are ready,” said De Zerbi to the Albion website. “We are in a very tough moment [with injuries], and we have to push our human values.
“We know we are playing for the fans and the club and to write the new history of Brighton. I have to repeat words I have said in the past – we feel the possibilities for our city, our club and our fans. We play to keep this dream in the Europa League alive.”
Here’s the latest on Brighton’s injuries and their expected return dates...