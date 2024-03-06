Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has a number of injury concerns ahead of their Europa League round of 16 first leg clash at Roma this Thursday.

The Seagulls, who are competing in Europe for the first time in their history, will take on the Italian giants at the Stadio Olimpico, with the home leg at the Amex Stadium set for March 14.

“I think we are ready,” said De Zerbi to the Albion website. “We are in a very tough moment [with injuries], and we have to push our human values.

“We know we are playing for the fans and the club and to write the new history of Brighton. I have to repeat words I have said in the past – we feel the possibilities for our city, our club and our fans. We play to keep this dream in the Europa League alive.”

Here’s the latest on Brighton’s injuries and their expected return dates...

1 . Joao Pedro of Brighton has had injury issues this season Photo: Mike Hewitt

2 . Lewis Dunk - fatigue The Albion skipper played just an hour at Fulham as De Zerbi manages his minutes ahead of the Europa League clash. It will take more than fatigue for Dunk to miss this one - I'd be amazed if he doesn't play from the start Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . Jack Hinshelwood - foot The injury is a blow for the impressive teenager who was just starting to establish himself as a trusted regular for De Zerbi. May miss the rest of the season with his foot and ankle issue. Photo: Mike Hewitt