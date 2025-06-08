Joao Pedro sold, Evan Ferguson or Stefanos Tzimas start: Brighton's dream attacking options next season - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion have some big transfer decisions to make this summer.

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on Albion striker Joao Pedro, while the Seagulls are also bracing themselves for incoming bids on star players such as Bart Verbruggen, Carlos Baleba and Kaoru Mitoma.

Albion will hope to keep the majority of their top talents as they try to build on last season's eighth place finish.

Pedro, who was omitted from the squad for the final two matches of the season following a training ground clash with Jan Paul van Hecke, could be the most likely to exit. Bids north of £60m could persuade the Seagulls to sell their talented Brazilian.

Pedro’s potential exit could open the first team door for £22m arrival Stefanos Tzimas, while Evan Ferguson will also hope to kick-start his career after a tough loan at West Ham last term.

Here's how Brighton could line-up next season...

1 . Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion is reportedly wanted by Newcastle and Arsenal Photo: Mike Hewitt

2 . Bart Verbruggen - GK The Seagulls will hope to keep their Dutch international for at least another season. Bayern Munich and others are believed to be very keen. Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . Mats Wieffer - RB The Dutch international midfielder is a reluctant right back but potentially a very good one! Photo: Mike Hewitt