Joao Pedro sold to Chelsea, £50m duo start: Brighton line up after dream Fabian Hurzeler transfer window - gallery

Savvy transfer dealers Brighton are once again in full hustle mode as they negotiate the summer transfer window.

£70m worth of new talent has already jetted in as the likes of Charalampos Kostoulas, Stefanos Tzimas, Diego Coppola and Tommy Watson have all arrived.

Albion chairman and owner Tony Bloom said last week that he does not expect too many more in terms of incoming – but a number of players will likely exit.

Chelsea are now favourites to land £70m rated Joao Pedro, Manchester United are reportedly chasing Pervis Estupinan and Igor Julio said he does not expect to complete his contract with Brighton. Serie A champions Napoli have bid around £25m for Matt O'Riley and the Seagulls will also brace themselves for bids for Japan star Kaoru Mitoma. The futures of returning loanees Julio Enciso, Facundo Buonanotte and Evan Ferguson also look uncertain.

It's going to be hectic but here's how Fabian Hurzeler dream XI could look after the summer window...

1 . Bart Verbruggen - GK The talented Dutch goalkeeper has been linked with Bayern Munich but Hurzeler will hope he's between the sticks for the Seagulls for the season opener against Fulham. Photo: Mike Hewitt

2 . Mats Wieffer - RB The midfielder featured at right back last term and Hurzeler could favour the Dutch international in that role next season Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . Jan Paul van Hecke - CB Brighton's player of the season and most reliable defender last term. Newcastle are keen but hopefully the Dutch international will be a mainstay of the defence once again Photo: Mike Hewitt