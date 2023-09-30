John McGinn accidently leaks Unai Emery's key tactic ahead of Brighton

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn revealed his starting position for the key clash against Brighton at Villa Park

John McGinn of Aston Villa likes attacking from the right flank

McGinn, 28, was being interviewed by BT Sport ahead of the lunch time kick-off at Villa Park. McGinn was talking to TNT Sport presenter Jules Breach and pundit Peter Crouch about his surprise left back role in midweek but let slip his starting position to face the Seagulls.

The Aston Villa man admitted his favourite position was attacking from the right flank – the inside right position – and said he would be pleased to get back there today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGinn then released his mistake and jokingly apologised to his boss Unai Emery live on air for letting slip his tactics.

The midfielder also said the players were brought in for an early morning meeting to go through tactics and try to deal with Brighton’s style ahead of the 12.30pm kick-off.

Meanwhile, Roberto De Zerbi says he will take no risks over the fitness of his players as Brighton seek to build on their impressive Premier League start at Aston Villa.

Brighton have taken 15 points from their opening five games to stand third in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But boss De Zerbi has several injury headaches ahead of Saturday’s trip to Villa Park, with Adam Lallana, James Milner and Pascal Gross all ruled out and skipper Lewis Dunk among those to miss the Carabao Cup defeat at Chelsea on Wednesday.

“In this moment I don’t want to take risks and lose the player,” said De Zerbi. “You can see without Dunk, Gross, Milner it’s a problem.

“It is difficult to substitute Lewis, he is very important to us.Pascal Gross in midfield gives more personality and more courage, he can be important in the build-up but is one of the best to score goals.