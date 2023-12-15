BREAKING

Joyous Roberto De Zerbi picks out one player who exemplifies what Brighton are about after priceless win over Marseille

Roberto De Zerbi couldn't hide his joy after watching his Brighton side secure a dramatic win over Marseille to top their Europa League group.
By Sam Morton
Published 15th Dec 2023, 07:00 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 13:15 GMT
Joao Pedro continued his remarkable scoring form in Europe with a superb 88th minute strike, when the game seemed to be heading for a goalless draw.

The win means Albion are through to the round of 16 – avoiding a two-legged play-off tie against a team dropping down from the Champions League.

De Zerbi said: "I lost my voice, I lost everything. It was an amazing game.

Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton secured their place in the Europa League round of 16 with a 1-0 win over Marseille. Photo: Eva Gilbert PhotographyRoberto De Zerbi's Brighton secured their place in the Europa League round of 16 with a 1-0 win over Marseille. Photo: Eva Gilbert Photography
"We played amazing football. We deserved to reach the top of the table.

"We could have scored more goals but we are very happy, we are very proud, for the club, for Brighton, for our fans, for our players, for the people who work inside the club.

"This is the best moment in my time [here].

"We will play two games less. We want to dream. We want to prepare for that game for our best to win another step."

De Zerbi reserved praise for one player in particular – despite his early departure from the action.

"I congratulated [Simon] Adingra," the Italian said.

"He made a lot of mistakes but I love his attitude, his behaviour.

"The problem isn't making mistakes, it's after the mistakes if you try again.

"We are Brighton. We have to push, we have to try again if we make mistakes. I told them I'm really proud."

